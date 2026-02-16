Contract details for Tennessee CB coach Derek Jones

Tennessee new cornerbacks coach Derek Jones has signed a two year deal with the Vols paying him $425,000 this season and $450,000 in year two.

Jones agreed to the deal on Sunday and the contract was signed and finalized on Monday.

If Jones were fired without cause he would be owed the remaining amount on his contract to be paid out monthly. If Jones were to leave on his own, he would owe the remaining amount on the contract. Jones’ buyout to the University would be waived if he were to get a head coaching job at the FBS level.

Jones spent the last four seasons at Virginia Tech working for former head coach Brent Pry. Jones was not retained by new head coach James Franklin. Tennessee found themselves looking for a cornerbacks coach last Monday when Michael Hunter departed for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams after arriving at Tennessee last month.

The buyout in Hunters contract is different than the buyout in Jones’. Hunter or the Rams owe Tennessee 50% of his 2 year deal that totaled $500k as Hunter was scheduled to make $225k this season and $275k last season.

Jones is certainly familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the base of his system. Knowles. The two coached together at Duke under former Vol offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe from 2010-17. Jones worked on Cutcliffe’s staff for 12 seasons, including serving as associate head coach in 2018-19.

“Derek understands what it takes to play cornerback at this level. He’s coached and played SEC football and has a track record of developing cornerbacks for the NFL,” head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement on Monday. “He’s also shown great ability as a recruiter in over two decades of coaching. He has familiarity with Coach Knowles and will make a seamless transition to our staff. We are excited to welcome Derek to Rocky Top!”

Heupel interviews Jones with a couple of other candidates this past Friday before working out the deal on Sunday.

“I want to thank Coach Heupel and Coach Knowles for this opportunity,” Jones said. “Being back in the SEC and having the opportunity to coach at a place like Tennessee is special. I am fired up to be a Vol and begin preparations for spring practice. I look forward to building bonds with our players and future Vols.”



Jones, who is a South Carolina native, played college football at Ole Miss from 1993-1996. He began his coaching career in Oxford with Cutcliffe as defensive GA in 1999.