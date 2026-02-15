Tennessee football hires Derek Jones as cornerbacks coach

Former Virginia Tech assistant Derek Jones is joining the Tennessee football staff as the cornerbacks coach under coach Josh Heupel and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Jones worked with Knowles at Duke in a previous stop. Jones worked in various capacities with the Blue Devils’ defensive backs and spent 10 seasons as assistant special teams coordinator from 2008-17.

During Jones’ tenure in Durham, the Blue Devils made six bowl appearances and won the ACC Coastal Division in 2013 to reach the school’s first-ever ACC Championship Game. Duke posted a 46-32 record from 2013-18, including a trio of bowl victories and a school-record 10 wins in 2013. Duke’s appearance in the 2012 Belk Bowl marked the school’s first bowl invite since 1995, while a victory in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl marked the first bowl win for the Blue Devils since 1961.

He also has a history of helping with special teams. As assistant special teams coordinator for the Blue Devils, Jones helped WR Jamison Crowder reach the NFL ranks after excelling on special teams. Crowder was a 2013 second-team All-America selection of the Football Writers of America Association, Phil Steele and Sports Illustrated. Crowder earned 2012 second-team All-America status as an all-purpose player by Lindy’s. He was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Cornerback DeVon Edwards earned second-team Walter Camp All- America honors as a return specialist in 2013 and returned six kickoffs for touchdowns during his collegiate career.

After leaving Durham, the 25-year plus coaching veteran, served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2020-21 prior to arriving in Blacksburg.

Jones fills the post left by Michael Hunter, who departed for an assistant defensive backs job with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 10.

Tennessee hired Hunter on Jan. 2 to work under Knowles, whom he worked for at Ohio State and Oklahoma State. Hunter spent two seasons as Ohio State’s assistant defensive backs coach, including in 2024 when the Buckeyes won the national title. He was Oklahoma State’s assistant defensive secondary coach in 2021 and 2022, working with Knowles in 2021.

Co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter continues to be in charge of the entire Tennessee secondary.