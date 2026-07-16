What Tennessee basketball wants from sophomore forward DeWayne Brown this summer

Gregg Polinksy described the difference as night and day. The Tennessee basketball assistant coach was asked Monday about the difference in DeWayne Brown from his freshman season to the summer entering his sophomore year.

“DeWayne has taken a huge jump,” Polinsky said, “and I am really proud of him. Not just as a basketball player, but as a human being and a young man that’s taken a step.”

Brown, a former four-star prospect and top-100 recruit out of Hoover, Ala., averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game during a surprising freshman season.

DeWayne Brown taking on veteran role for new-look Tennessee roster

But the emphasis during the offseason has been off the court as much as it has been on for Brown, the 6-foot-8, 251-pounder entering Year 2 with the Vols.

He’s only been here one year, but suddenly he’s viewed as the veteran on a Tennessee roster that returns just two scholarship players — Brown and rising sophomore guard Troy Henderson — and was rebuilt with nine players from the NCAA Transfer Portal and four freshmen.

Rick Barnes and his staff built the new-look Vols in the backcourt, adding Juke Harris, Terrence Hill Jr., Dai Dai Ames and Tyler Lundblade.

But Tennessee was also forced to rebuild its front court — JP Estrella (Michigan), Cade Phillips (Texas A&M) and Jaylen Carey (Missouri) all transferred — with four new bigs in Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago), Braedan Lue (Kennesaw State), Christian Fermin (VCU) and Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame).

‘What you got to do is talk to these guys’

All of those changes led the Vols to ask Brown to be a connector this summer. To grow his leadership role, but do so in his own way.

“So what we asked of DeWayne early in the summer,” Polinksy said, “(was), ‘DeWayne, you’re not a loud guy. You’re not. You don’t have to be Zakai (Zeigler) and Jahmai Mashack or Santiago Vescovi or Josiah (Jordan James).’ Guys that they were literally, their decibel level was loud.”

Tennessee already has that loud voice in practice, Polinsky noted, with Barnes never dropping his level of intensity on the court.

“(Barnes will) take care of that,” Polinsky said.

The coaching staff wanted Brown to do the quieter talking.

“What you got to do is talk to these guys,” Polinsky said. “You do it in your way. You do it with your personality type. But you’re smart, you know how you’re going to read all these personalities in the room.

“What’s the best way to address them? What’s the best way to connect and get them to maximize their potential and be efficient? And I think he’s done an awesome job.”