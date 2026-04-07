DeWayne Brown announces return to Tennessee basketball

Freshman forward DeWayne Brown announced on Tuesday that he’s staying with Tennessee basketball for his sophomore season, becoming the first player on the current roster to confirm he’s coming back.

Brown’s news follows six of his former teammates entering the NCAA Transfer Portal: Junior forwards Cade Phillips and Jaylen Carey, redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshman guards Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba.

Sophomore guard Ethan Burg, freshman guard Amari Evans and freshman wing Nate Ament have not yet announced plans for next season. Brown averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games.

Brown announced his return in a post on social media:

“I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting and I just want to say how grateful I am for everything this place has given me. From the moment I got here, I’ve been surrounded by people who believe in me, push me, and challenge me to grow not just as a player, but as a person.

“This program, my teammates, the coaches and the fans have all played a huge role in my journey. The support, the energy and the pride that comes with representing this school is something I don’t take lightly. It truly means more than people may realize.”

“There’s still so much I want to accomplish here. I’m motivated, I’m focused, and I’m ready to keep building on what we’ve started. I’m excited for what’s ahead and to continue giving everything I’ve got to this team and this community. Thank you for sticking with me. Let’s keep going. I’m back!!! Go Vols!!!”

DeWayne Brown was a four-star, top-100 prospect in 2025 class

Brown, who Rick Barnes multiple times called Tennessee’s “biggest surprise” this season, scored a season-high 13 points in a win over Oklahoma in February and had 14 rebounds in a December win over Gardner-Webb.

“As a freshman coming in,” Barnes said back in October, “We weren’t exactly sure where — we knew we wanted DeWayne, no question about that, but we weren’t sure how long it would take him to grab ahold of it.”

He was a four-star prospect and Tennessee’s first commitment in the 2025 class. He was ranked No. 97 overall in the Rivalry Industry Ranking, was the No. 9 center in the class and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama, out of Hoover High School.

Tennessee rebuilding its roster in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Vols will be have to look to add multiple scorers and completely rebuild the post in the NCAA Transfer Portal, replacing Gillespie at point guard and Ament on the wing and the three forwards that have entered the portal.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Tuesday after the conclusion of the Final Four, and will stay open until April 21. It was announced in January that the portal window was shrinking from 45 days to 15 days.

The 15-day window only applies to portal entries. Players do not have a deadline to commit to a new school after entering the portal. If a head coach leaves a school, players will have a separate 15-day window to enter the portal.