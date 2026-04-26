Dominic Bailey to sign with Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent

Former Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Lineman Dominic Bailey did not hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft, but it didn’t take long for his opportunity to come. Shortly after the draft concluded, Bailey signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, he told Volquest’s Austin Price.

During his time on Rocky Top, Bailey developed into a reliable presence along the defensive line, after signing as a four-star in the 2020 recruiting class.

Bailey’s game was built on strength and effort. He showed the ability to routinely make plays against the run, occupy blockers, and contribute in the defensive trenches by doing the kind of work that doesn’t always show up in the box score but is critical to a defense.

Ahead of the 2025 season, veteran defensive line coach Rodney Garner had high praise for Bailey, calling him the MVP of the Defensive Line.

“Just talking to those scouts,” Garner said, “I think right now if we had to vote on the MVP of the front guys, I think Dom Bailey would win it hands down. This kid has had an outstanding camp — run, pass, leadership, all those things.

While Bailey’s production may not have jumped off the page compared to other defensive linemen, his toughness, experience, and motor made him an appealing option once the draft ended.Now heading to Houston, Bailey will have a chance to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

Bailey was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He was the No. 242 overall prospect in the country at the time and was ranked No. 29 among defensive lineman and No. 12 overall in the state of Maryland.

Bailey played in 55 games, including 25 starts over six seasons on Rocky Top. He recorded 77 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the course of his career.

