Earl Grant expected to be hired to Tennessee basketball staff by Rick Barnes as assistant coach

Tennessee basketball is finalizing the hire of former Boston College coach Earl Grant to Rick Barnes‘ coaching staff, a source with direct knowledge of situation confirmed to Volquest on Sunday.

Grant spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Boston College. He had a 72-92 record before he was fired in early March.

The North Charleston, South Carolina, native got his first head coaching opportunity at College of Charleston in 2014. He coached College of Charleston for seven seasons, winning 20 games three times and going to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Coastal Athletic Association tournament title and a share of the regular-season title.

Grant was an assistant coach at The Citadel, Winthrop, Wichita State and Clemson before jumping into head coaching positions. He played college basketball at Division II Georgia College.

Grant, 49, fills the vacancy created by Justin Gainey‘s departure. N.C. State hired Gainey as its coach on March 30 as he returned to his alma mater. He played for the Wolfpack from 1996-2000 and broke into college coaching at N.C. State.

Gainey spent five seasons on Barnes’ staff. He became the fifth assistant coach from Barnes’ tenure at Tennessee to land a head coaching gig. Kim English (George Mason), Mike Schwartz (East Carolina), Rob Lanier (Georgia State) and Chris Ogden (Texas-Arlington) previously were hired as head coaches after being on Barnes’ staff.