Elite LB Roman Igwebuike continues to see 'great relationship' with Tennessee grow

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel High School standout linebacker Roman Igwebuike returned to Rocky Top on Saturday for the Vols’ annual spring game, and the top-150 prospect again left impressed. Following the stop, Igwebuike went in-depth on the visit with Volquest.

“I have been here since yesterday, so I got to hang out with the coaches, and they got to spend time with my family,” the four-star prospect said of what stood out about the visit. “It was a good day just getting to see the players run around and see some live action. It was pretty fun.”

Tennessee has been recruiting Igwebuike for some time now, and the Vols have continued to build the relationship the right way.

“They were my twelfth offer, I believe, so they have been on me since last March. They have built a great relationship with me. They are already in my top schools, and I plan on coming back in June for my OV, so we will see where things go from there.”

Igwebuike has been impressed by Tennessee Linebackers Coach William Inge throughout the recruiting process.

“I like the family aspect,” he said of this. “I like the family aspect and the way he brings everybody in. He introduces my parents, my brother, and everybody in my family. You get that family and relationship aspect from him.”

Igwebuike was also impressed by what he saw on the field from the Vols’ linebacker corps on Saturday afternoon.

“I like how they play fast. I like how their (football) IQ is higher than most people’s. I like how they have a brotherhood, pray before every practice, and after every practice. I like how they are just together as a whole.”

“He got to talk with me about the defense and just how they would use me,” Igwebuike said of the conversation with Knowles. “They would use me a lot with my length and speed. I could be used all over the field and used anywhere at the linebacker position. That just excites me.”

With multiple visits to Knoxville now under his belt, what stands out about Tennessee to the four-star prospect?

“Definitely the relationships. Coach Heupel and my dad talk quite a bit. Not just Coach Heupel but Coach Inge, too. Just keeping that relationship going strong.”

Igwebuike is planning to take summer official visits, and he will be back to Tennessee the weeekend of June 19th. As he works through the process, there are some key factors that will play a role in his decision.

“I would probably say development for sure,” Igwebuike said. “Just wherever I can see myself being the most comfortable.”

He currently does not have any other official visits locked in at this time.