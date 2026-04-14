Elite Tennessee Football RB target David Gabriel Georges releases finalists

Long-time Tennessee Vols running back target David Gabriel Georges has released his finalists ahead of the summer.

Gabriel Georges is down to a final four of Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

NEWS: Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 205 RB is ranked as the No. 13 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Rushed for 1,605 yards and 25 TDs this season (11.9 YPC)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/n0jhr5Kb9k pic.twitter.com/p5t6olwgIv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

He is set to take official visits to all four starting in May. He is slated to visit Tennessee the weekend of June 5th.

Gabriel Georges visited Tennessee multiple times last fall.

It was a great visit,” Gabriel-Georges said last October. “What was different about this visit was that I had my family with me. It was nice just being able to sit around and talk with the coaches, even if they (my parents) speak French, because we had someone with us that was able to translate for them, so getting to know this place more and getting to know the coaches more. They were able to do a tour visit before the game and were able to see the facilities, the offices and the meeting rooms, and we kind of saw what they said about those and everything that would be done in the next five years, and they have some cool things for their players with equipment and stuff.”

Gabriel Georges had a stellar season at Baylor last fall en route to a Mr. Football award and a another state championship. He rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns to lead Baylor to a second state straight title. Along with checking in as a top-two back in the class, he ranks as the No. 13 overall prospect in the class and No. 1 recruit in Tennessee.