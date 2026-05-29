Elite WR Kesean Bowman feels 'at peace' since committing to Tennessee Football

Tennessee landed the commitment of long-time wide receiver target Kesean Bowman early in the spring, and he was back on campus to peer recruit and spend time around the coaching staff last weekend for “865 Live”. Following the visit, Bowman went in-depth with Volquest on the stop.

Bowman has been enjoying life since committing to the Vols, choosing them over Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

“It has been great,” Bowman said of what life has been like as a Tennessee commitment. “It has been much smoother. I feel like I am at peace with everything now.”

His relationship with Kelsey Pope and the Tennessee staff has only continued to grow since committing to the Vols in March.

“As coaches now, and really just helping me become a man,” Bowman said of this. “Just preparing me and getting me ready until I step onto campus. Just building those relationships with them each and every day. Just talking with them on the phone every day, and we don’t even talk about football, really. I just feel like I am growing more of a personal relationship with the coaches.”

Bowman got the opportunity to recruit two of Tennessee’s other top offensive targets over the weekend, as elite wide receiver Eric McFarland and Malik Howard were both on campus.

“I am trying to get Eric McFarland and Malik Howard up here,” Bowman said of this. “Today was just a great opportunity to be around those guys and for them to give us an opportunity to recruit them and give us a chance. I was just telling them to come be great. I was telling Eric earlier that if he came and joined us, we would have the best receiving corps in the country. Just guys like that can help us add weapons to the offense and guys that can make an impact for Tennessee.”

Bowman has been heavily recruited throughout the process, and he was even committed to Oregon at one point early in the process. So, where do things stand now?