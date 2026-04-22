Where Tennessee basketball stands in first ESPN Bracketology update for 2026-27 season

Tennessee basketball still doesn’t have a full roster for the 2026-27 season and won’t play a meaningful game for more than six months. Still, the Vols earned a No. 4 seed in the first ESPN Bracketology update for the next season.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Tennessee as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, facing No. 13 Akron in Spokane, opposite of No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Belmont.

The No. 1 seeds are Michigan, Michigan State, Duke and Florida. Lunardi’s No. 2 seeds are Illinois, Arizona, Gonzaga and UConn and the No. 3 seeds are Alabama, Virginia, Arkansas and Louisville. The other No. 4 seeds are St. John’s, Houston and Texas.

Next season’s NCAA Tournament sites for the first weekend are Pittsburgh, Omaha, Fort Worth, Spokane, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Louisville and Sacramento.

The regional sites are San Antonio (South), Los Angeles (West), Kansas City (Midwest) and New York (East). The Final Four will be held at Ford Field in Detroit.

Vols overhauling roster in NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee has lost 11 players in total since the end of the season.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst were all seniors. Six other players left via the NCAA Transfer Portal: J.P. Estrella (Michigan), Jaylen Carey (Missouri), Cade Phillips (Texas A&M), Bishop Boswell (Maryland), Amari Evans (Texas) and Clarence Massamba. Ethan Burg left the program to return home to Israel.

Nate Ament has not yet announced what’s next, though the obvious expectation is that he’ll go through the NBA Draft process.

The only two Vols set to return next season are a pair of freshmen in forward DeWayne Brown and guard Troy Henderson.

Tennessee has added five players out of the portal: Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) and Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago).

The Vols have also signed four high school prospects: Chris Washington Jr., Ralph Scott, Manny Green and Marquis Clark.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee is currently on a run of eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances, four straight Sweet 16s and three straight Elite Eights — all program records.

The Vols last month went on a run to a third straight Elite Eight despite being a No. 6 seed, the lowest seed of the Rick Barnes era. They beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio), No. 3 Virginia and No. 2 Iowa State before losing to No. 1 Michigan, with the Wolverines on their way to the national championship.

Tennessee was a No. 2 seed in the previous two Elite Eight runs and the Vols were a No. 4 seed when they advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. In 2022 it was a loss a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and against in 2018 as a No. 3 seed losing to to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

Tennessee was a No. 5 seed in 2021 when it was upset by No. 12 Oregon State, the only loss in the first round under Barnes so far. The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.