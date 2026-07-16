ESPN lists three former Tennessee football players as best to ever wear their jersey number

Three former Tennessee football players were the best to ever wear their jersey number, according to a recent ranking from ESPN. The three former Vols are Steve Kiner (No. 57), Doug Atkins (No. 91) and Reggie White (No. 92).

ESPN listed the best college football players of all time to wear numbers 0-99, from former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (No. 0) to former Pitt defensive end Hugh Green (No. 99).

Kiner, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1999, was an All-American and All-SEC linebacker for the Vols in both 1968 and 1969. He was also the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1969 and the SEC’s Sophomore of the Year in 1967.

A closer look at Doug Atkins, Reggie White

Both Atkins and White are considered to be two of the best defensive linemen to ever play the game.

Atkins was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1985. He was the only unanimous selection to the SEC All-Quarter Century Team (1950-75) and was a First Team All-American (1952) and First Team All-SEC (1951, 1952) at Tennessee.

Atkins was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team. His time with the Vols included a 29-3-1 record and a national championship in 1951.

White was a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He was an All-American, the SEC Player of the Year and an All-SEC pick in 1983.

White played in 42 games at Tennessee, set a then-career sack record with 32 sacks and had 293 tackles and 19 tackles for loss. He had 100 tackles, 15 sacks, nine tackles for loss and an interception in 1983.

He had 47 tackles and a team-high seven sacks despite playing in just 10 games in 1982 while dealing with an ankle injury.

White was a high school All-American with a 140 tackles and 10 sacks at Howard High School in Chattanooga, where he played for former Tennessee defensive lineman Robert Pulliam and was the No. 1 prospect in the state.

Tennessee players who just missed the cut

Tennessee had seven other players who just missed at being named the best players to wear their jersey number.

ESPN listed three other players for each jersey number, including Eric Berry (No. 14), Peyton Manning (No. 16), Bobby Dodd (No. 17), John Michels (No. 38), Johnny Majors (No. 45), Steve DeLong (No. 65) and John Henderson (No. 98).

BYU quarterback Ty Detmer was listed as the best to wear No. 14 and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the nod for No. 16. Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward was the best No. 17 and South Carolina running back George Rogers was the top No. 38.

Ohio State running back Archie Griffin was the best No. 45, Morgan State linebacker Willie Lanier was the best No. 65 and Michigan quarterback and half back Tom Harmon was the best to wear No. 98.