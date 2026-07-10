Where Tennessee is ranked in ESPN's first Football Power Index update for 2026

Tennessee is ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Power Index update from ESPN for the 2026 season. The model has the Vols with a 20.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff, but projects a 7-5 record.

Ohio State is No. 1 in the first FPI ranking, ahead of No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Georgia. Then it’s No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Texas Tech.

Also ranked ahead of the Vols are No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 aUSC, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 15 Michigan.

Tennessee’s win-loss projection in the FPI is 7.3-4.7. It gives the Vols an 80.8% chance to win six or more games, along with the 20.5% chance to make the 12-team playoff.

The FPI gives Tennessee a 3.3% chance to win the SEC, a 3.0% chance to go the national championship game, a 1.2% chance to win the national championship and a 0.1% chance to go undefeated.

Tennessee has the 14th-toughest schedule in college football, according to the FPI’s strength of schedule ranking.

Texas is Tennessee’s highest-ranked opponent in the FPI at No. 2 overall. The Longhorns come to Neyland Stadium on September 26 for the SEC opener and the annual Checker Neyland game.

The Vols open the season at home against Furman on September 5 and go to Georgia Tech on September 12. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 48 in the FPI.

Auburn, who Tennessee hosts on October 3, is ranked No. 22 in the FPI under first-year Auburn coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

Arkansas, Tennessee’s first SEC road game on October 10, is ranked No. 47. Alabama (home, October 17) is ranked No. 8. South Carolina (away, October 24) is ranked No. 23 and Kentucky (home, November 7) is No. 40. Texas A&M (away, November 14) is No. 11, LSU (home, November 21) is No. 9 and Vanderbilt (away, November 28) is No. 29.

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set: Furman, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+; Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN; Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network; Texas, Noon ET, ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Kentucky game on November 7 will be a night game.

The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are both in the flex window.

The road game at South Carolina on October 24 is in the afternoon window and the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on November 28 is in the night window.