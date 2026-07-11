Where Tennessee's opponents are ranked in ESPN's first 2026 College Football Power Index

Tennessee will play three opponents ranked in the top 10 of ESPN’s first College Football Power Index update for the 2026 season. All 10 of the power-conference opponents for the Vols are ranked in the top 50, with seven ranked inside the top 30.

No. 2 Texas

September 26

Noon Eastern Time

ABC

The SEC opener against Texas will be the annual Checker Neyland game at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have never played the Longhorns in the regular season. The three previous meetings were all in the Cotton Bowl, with Tennessee winning 20-14 on New Year’s Day 1951 and Texas winning 16-0 on New Year’s Day 1953 and 36-13 on New Year’s Day 1969.

No. 8 Alabama

October 17

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

The Third Saturday in October Rivalry will be renewed on October 17 in Knoxville. The Tennessee-Alabama series has been played 107 times since 1901. The two teams are 2-2 against each other over the last four years after Alabama had won 15 straight.

No. 9 LSU

November 21

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

November 21 marks another Neyland Stadium return for Lane Kiffin. The former Tennessee head coach returned previously as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the Ole Miss head coach. Tennessee is 21-10-3 all time against LSU, dating back to 1925, but the Tigers have won seven of the last 10 going back to 2000. The Vols won the last meeting 40-13 in October 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

No. 11 Texas A&M

November 14

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes back to Texas A&M on November 14 to face the Aggies at Kyle Field. Tennessee is 3-2 against A&M, but the Vols have lost two of three against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. Tennessee won the last meeting 20-13 in October 2023 at Neyland Stadium, after losing 45-38 in overtime at A&M in October 2016. The Vols beat A&M in the Gator Bowl in December 1957 and Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2005.

No. 22 Auburn

October 3

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

The Auburn game will be Champions Weekend and will also mark the return of former Tennessee offensive coordinator and now first-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh. He spent the last three seasons at South Florida, going 23-15 before being hired to replace Hugh Freeze. Tennessee and Auburn have met just twice over the last decade, with Auburn winning at home in November 2020 and the Vols winning at Auburn in October 2018.

No. 23 South Carolina

October 24

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes to South Carolina on October 24, with the Gamecocks back on the schedule for the first time since 2023.The Vols lead the all-time series 27-11-2 dating back to 1903.

No. 29 Vanderbilt

November 28

Night window (6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on November 28 will be the 120th meeting between the two teams dating back to 1892, the Vols’ oldest series. Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Alabama are Tennessee’s annual SEC rivals for at least the next four seasons.

No. 40 Kentucky: Night window (6-8 p.m. ET)

November 7

Night window (6-8 p.m. ET)

The Kentucky will be Homecoming Weekend for Tennessee. The Kentucky series is Tennessee’s most played, with 120 games dating back to 1893. The Vols lead the series 85-26-9 and are 5-0 against the Wildcats during the Josh Heupel era.

No. 47 Arkansas

October 10

Flex Window (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes to Arkansas on October 10, going back to Fayetteville after losing there in October 2024. The Vols are 14-7 all time against Arkansas but has lost five of the last seven against the Hogs. The Vols won 34-31 at home last season, after the 19-14 loss a year earlier at Arkansas.

No. 48 Georgia Tech

September 12

7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tennessee is 25-17-2 all time against Georgia Tech in a series that dates back to 1902. The two teams have met just once since 1987, with the Vols winning 42-41 in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2017. Tennessee hasn’t played at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium since a 14-13 loss in 1986.