Ethan Baiotto returning to Tennessee baseball in 2027 as sophomore pitcher

Ethan Baiotto is returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027 season, he told Volquest on Tuesday.

Baiotto pitched in 15 games as a freshman, making a pair of midweek starts. The right-handed pitcher had a 6.17 ERA in 23.1 innings. He was a top-100 prospect in the 2025 class, according to Perfect Game. He was the No. 11 prospect in Texas.

Baiotto’s return solidifies a strong rising sophomore class of pitchers for Tennessee and new pitching coach Austin Knight.

Cam Appenzeller is the headliner after a massive freshman season. Will Haas, Jackson Estes and Chandler Day all indicated they are returning for the Vols in 2027.

The 6-foot-5 Appenzeller was 6-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He struck out 64 in 56.2 innings as a relief pitcher. He pitched in 20 games with two starts, including pitching in UT’s SEC Tournament opener against South Carolina.

Appenzeller dominated his first few outings in SEC play, throwing four straight scoreless relief outings and posting 21.2 consecutive shutout innings before surrendering his first run in an SEC contest.

Haas returned from internal brace surgery early in the season and emerged into a bullpen role. He struck out 23 and walked five in 14 innings across 15 appearances.

Day made 14 appearances and pitched 12.2 innings as a freshman. The Germantown native struck out 14.

Estes missed the 2026 season after having internal brace surgery late in the fall. The Arkansas native was expected to be a key part of Tennessee’s pitching staff as a freshman.

Landon Mack also has indicated he is returning to Tennessee.