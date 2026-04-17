Ethan Burg not returning to Tennessee basketball, moving back to Israel

Ethan Burg will not return to Tennessee basketball for a second season. He will be moving back to Israel to be closer to family, he announced Friday.

“It has been an honor to play in front of this incredible fan base and represent the University of Tennessee,” Burg posted on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to all the coaches, staff and managers for the constant support. It was a privilege to compete alongside an amazing group of guys, my teammates, whom I’ll forever share a special bond with.

“Although I’ve made the difficult decision to return home to Israel to be closer to my family, I’ll always be proud to be a Tennessee Volunteer. This past year has been unforgettable and I’ll cherish the memories I made for the rest of my life.”

The sophomore guard from Israel averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 assists in 10.8 minutes per game this season, starting once in 30 games played. He shot 41.7% from the 3-point line on 36 attempts and 46.6% from the field.

Ethan Burg scored season-high 11 points against Rice in November

Burg had season highs with 11 points and four rebounds against Rice on November 17 and a season-high five assists in Tennessee’s season-opening win over Mercer on November 3. He had three steals at South Carolina on March 3.

He signed with Tennessee in July as a combo guard who spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Israel. He was cleared by the NCAA before announcing his Tennessee commitment with three years of eligibility.

Over his previous two seasons he averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point line while playing for Bnei Herzliya in Israel.

In 23.2 minutes per game last season, Burg averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.6% from the 3-point line over 24 games.