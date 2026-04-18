What Ethan Burg said about his decision to leave Tennessee basketball, return to Israel

Ethan Burg addressed his decision to leave the Tennessee basketball program and return home to Israel in a post on social media on Friday morning:

Vol Nation,

Thank you for welcoming me, a guy from halfway across the world, and making Rocky Top feel like home sweet home from my very first day.

It has been an honor to play in front of this incredible fan base and represent the University of Tennessee. I’m so grateful to all the coaches, staff and managers for the constant support. It was a privilege to compete alongside an amazing group of guys, my teammates, whom I’ll forever share a special bond with.

Although I’ve made the difficult decision to return home to Israel to be closer to my family, I’ll always be proud to be a Tennessee Volunteer. This past year has been unforgettable and I’ll cherish the memories I made for the rest of my life.

Go Big Orange!

Ethan Burg

Ethan Burg appeared in 30 games for Tennessee this season

Burg, a sophomore guard with the Vols this season, averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 assists in 10.8 minutes per game, starting once in 30 games played. He shot 41.7% from the 3-point line on 36 attempts and 46.6% from the field.

Burg had season highs with 11 points and four rebounds against Rice on November 17 and a season-high five assists in Tennessee’s season-opening win over Mercer on November 3. He had three steals at South Carolina on March 3.

He signed with Tennessee in July as a combo guard who spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Israel. He was cleared by the NCAA before announcing his Tennessee commitment with three years of eligibility.

Over his previous two seasons he averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point line while playing for Bnei Herzliya in Israel.

In 23.2 minutes per game last season, Burg averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.6% from the 3-point line over 24 games.

A closer look at Tennessee’s 2026-27 roster turnover

Burg is the seventh player from this season’s roster to leave with the Vols, with the other six departing via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Forwards J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey and Cade Phillips all transferred, along with guards Amari Evans, Bishop Boswell and Clarence Massamba.

Massamba, the freshman guard from France, is the only player who has not committed to or signed with a new school.

Estrella is headed to Michigan, Carey to Missouri and Phillips to Texas A&M. Evans committed to Texas on Friday and Boswell is going to Maryland.

Tennessee has added five players from the NCAA Transfer Portal so far, in Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames, Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin and Notre Dame forward Jalen Haralson. Tennessee also added 2026 four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. on Thursday.