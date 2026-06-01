Ethan Moore entering transfer portal to leave Tennessee baseball

Ethan Moore is entering the transfer portal to leave Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Monday morning.

Moore redshirted as a freshman. The switch-hitting infielder was one of the top signees in Tennessee’s 2025 class to make it to campus. The Illinois native was the No. 94 overall prospect in the nation, according to Perfect Game.

He is the first player to indicate plans to enter the transfer portal following Tennessee’s 2026 season.

The portal opens Monday and is open until June 30. Players have to submit paperwork in that window in order to transfer.

This story will be updated.