Ethan Payne leaving Tennessee baseball coaching staff

Camp Coordinator Ethan Payne is leaving Tennessee baseball after two seasons on the coaching staff to become an assistant coach at Jacksonville State, Volquest can confirm. Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball first repoted the news.

Tony Vitello hired Payne onto his staff ahead of the 2025 season and Josh Elander retained him once Vitello departed for the San Francisco Giants last October. Payne spent five years as a player in the program before joining then coaching staff.

Along with his duties as camp coordinator for the Vols, Payne also assisted with the infield defense and specifically aided with first base. Tennessee led the Southeastern Conference and ranked fifth in the nation with a .984 fielding percentage in 2026.

While on Tennessee’s staff, Payne was a part of 84 wins and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

As a player, Payne was a member of teams who won two SEC regular season titles, two SEC Tournament titles and a national championship in 2024.

Tennessee reached the postseason in four of his five years on the roster (no NCAA Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19). All four of those squads made a super regional and three played in Omaha for the College World Series.

Payne was a career .273 hitter in 67 games played for Tennessee with four starts. He recorded one home run, eight runs batted in and scored 23 runs with 12 walks.

Payne’s stretch at first base to secure the 4-6-3 double play in the 10th inning against Clemson in the 2023 regionals stands as one of the more memorable defensive plays for the Volunteers in postseason history.