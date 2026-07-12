Evan Blanco picked by Athletics in 13th round of MLB Draft

Evan Blanco was Tennessee’s sixth player off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Blanco was drafted No. 381 overall in the 13th round by the Athletics on Sunday.

The left-handed pitcher was a stable force for Tennessee baseball’s starting rotation in 2026, his lone season in Knoxville. Blanco began his career at Virginia, pitching three seasons before attending Tennessee for his senor campaign.

Blanco compiled a 7-4 record with a 4.65 ERA for Tennessee in 2026. The hurler started 16 games, logged 89 innings and racked up 101 strikeouts with 29 walks. Opponents tallied a .235 batting average against him.

With Tennessee, Blanco set a single-season career high in strikeouts (101) and logged his second season with 15 starts or more. He recorded most of his starts on Sundays but move dup in the weekend rotation the back half of the season.

As a junior in 2025 battling a couple of injuries with Virginia, Blanco began the season in the starting rotation before shifting to the bullpen, finishing the year with a 3-5 record and 6.23 ERA across 39.0 innings with eight starts in 14 appearances. The lefty struck out 36 and walked nine.

His best season came as a sophomore in 2024, starting 18 games with a 8-3 record and 3.62 ERA over 99.1 innings. Blanco fanned 99 batters and walked 27. As a freshman in 2023, the southpaw appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen and tallied a 1-0 record and 3.04 ERA across 23.2 innings pitched with 26 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Blanco becomes the sixth player drafted for Tennessee.

Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals and Henry Ford No. 191 overall in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners. Bo Rhudy was picked in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett Wright was drafted in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Brandon Arvidson was drafted No. 367 overall in the 12th round by the Cubs.