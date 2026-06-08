'Everything' about Tennessee led Dylan Haley to Rocky Top commitment

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff High School defensive back Dylan Haley is fresh off an official visit to Rocky Top, and he just announced his commitment to Josh Heupel’s program. Haley chose the Vols over Ole Miss and other programs. Prior to revealing his commitment, he went in-depth on the decision with Volquest.

“I would say everything,” Haley said of what made Tennessee the right fit for him. “Really, I feel like it is everything. I really like the vibe, the players, and Coach Jones. That is who I am going to be around most of the time, so that is important.”

Haley visited Tennessee in the spring on multiple occasions, and those visits helped build toward this commitment.

“It was just really (important) to see how Coach Jones coaches,” Haley said of the momentum the Vols were able to build during the spring. “Just being able to see how the players liked him and the way the players like him.”

Haley made the decision to don the Orange and White during his official visit to Rocky Top.

“I would say last night (Saturday night) when I was lying in bed,” Haley said of this. “When I told them, they were just really excited.”

Haley has connected well with Tennessee Cornerbacks Coach Derek Jones, and the assistant coach played an important role in the Vols’ recruiting win.

“He has been very important to me,” Haley said of this. “I have been able to tell since day one (that I am a priority) since he got here, and this has been his goal. He will turn you into a man. He just coaches you up and cares for you.”

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel has also impressed the standout cornerback.

“It is great,” Haley said of Heupel. “I could not ask for anything else (as a head coach). Him and Coach Knowles, it is just really good to see.”

Haley is ready to embrace his role in Tennessee’s defensive scheme under Knowles and get to work.

“I really just think with him, I feel like I could thrive in that defense,” Haley said of Knowles. “I just feel like I can make plays.”

The versatile playmaker is set to graduate early and be an early enrollee.