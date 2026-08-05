What Tennessee freshman Faizon Brandon said before first fall camp with Vols

What freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon said about the Tennessee football quarterback battle with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre during his media session on Tuesday as the Vols hosted media day in Knoxville:

How his summer went

“I felt like my summer went pretty good with all the 7-on-7s we had and just learning the offense. I feel like I’m a lot more comfortable going into the fall with all the work I’ve been putting in and the push to be more comfortable.”

Getting Tennessee’s receivers together this summer

“Just getting with them, throwing and even just going over the offense. Doing a lot of walk throughsby myself to make sure I know what I’m doing when I’m out there on the field to make it easier for everybody else. I would say the biggest thing was the walk throughs, extra throwing, lifting, taking it all very serious because I know what’s ahead of me.”

How often he was in Tennessee’s facility

“Almost here from like, we got to get here around 8 to like 5:30 whenever we have dinner, whenever we’re done. I’d say I’m here almost all of the day.”

How different he is than when he got to Tennessee

“I definitely would say I’m a lot more different. I feel a lot strong and faster. A lot smarter. Even with like Coach Joey and Coach Heup helping in the meeting room, I’d just say completely different than when I first got here for sure.”

His weight, muscle gains since arriving at Tennessee

“I definitely would say I’ve gained a lot of weight, good weight. A lot of muscle. Definitely would say I’m a lot more stronger with the hits and stuff. Definitely could get a lot more stronger, but does feel like I could take a few hits. Got a stronger arm now I feel like.”

Josh Heupel’s success with new quarterbacks over the course of his coaching career

“I feel like really just with him playing quarterback and knowing how to prepare a quarterback is the biggest thing of why they’re so successful. Just really how he is in the meeting room and Coach Joey. All the tools he has to help him develop us is I’d say the biggest thing with all the success he has.”

What he does for fun

“For fun, I really just play the game or hang out with some of my teammates. Since I got here, I really started liking ping pong a lot. So whenever I’m in the facility and have nothing to do, I’ll play that.”

How comfortable he is Tennessee’s system

“I’d say a lot more comfortable than I was. Definitely some more growing to do, but I definitely am a lot more confident going into fall camp.”

When he realized he could start as a freshman at Tennessee

“I’d really say after the whole Joey (Aguilar) thing. I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I planned on coming here and working hard regardless, but after seeing he didn’t get his extra year, I would say it made me want to work even more harder knowing it was a quarterback battle now.”

The last quarterback battle he was part of

“My freshman year of high school.”

If he won it

“We split time. The guy was a senior. We ended up splitting time every game. He’d play a quarter, I’d play a quarter and we’d be back and forth.”

When he started playing quarterback

“I started playing quarterback in sixth or fifth grade. I didn’t always want to play quarterback. I played wide receiver and tight end and stuff. I actually didn’t really like quarterback that much until the starting quarterback got hurt and I had to go in there and play it. I kept playing it, and I eventually started to like it. Learned more about it and the ins and outs of it and stuff like that, and I started to love playing quarterback.”

Leading a team as a true freshman

“I’d say yeah, (it’s tough). But, I’d say I’m starting to grow into more of a leader role now. Just started really with the offseason workouts. Just talking to them whenever we’re doing like cone drills or conditioning. Trying to motivate the guys, to start helping my voice for whenever we go out there and we’re in a huddle and they need me to say something to them. It’s just easier. It’s not starting then, it’s starting in workouts and stuff like this so they already hear my voice.”

The dynamic between him and Tennessee freshman quarterback George MacIntyre

“It’s definitely very competitive between us two. There’s some things he can learn from me and I can learn from him. I take stuff from him, Ryan (Staub) all the time to apply it to my game because they do some great stuff, too. We talk in the facility. We have a pretty good relationship, but it’s competing at the end of the day. It’s nothing bad between us, though.”

If the summer at Tennessee was easier with the spring to look back on

“For sure. It was definitely good to have that. Spring ball really helped me prepare different for fall. Went a lot more harder because I knew what it would take to learn the offense and the scheme of an opponent.”

A quarterback he liked watching growing up

“I liked Cam Newton. That was when I was really young. Kind of like around when I started playing quarterback. I liked him growing up.”

If he has talked to former Tennessee quarterbacks Peyton Manning or Hendon Hooker

“I haven’t talked to Peyton that much. Talked to him a little before spring ball. But Hendon, I talk to him a good amount whenever he’s here or if he texts me or I text him. I’d say Hendon is the one who gave the most advice of anyone that’s played here.”