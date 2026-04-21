Texas A&M transfer Fatmata Janneh commits to Lady Vols, bringing size to Kim Caldwell's roster

The Lady Vols roster is growing in numbers and in size. Kim Caldwell’s latest addition is junior forward Fatmata Janneh from Texas A&M, who committed Tuesday after a visit this week.

The 6-2 forward from England averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds last season for the Aggies. When Texas A&M upset Tennessee at home in February Janneh had 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes of play. Adding size has been a priority for Caldwell and her staff as they finish out the roster build. She has one year of eligibility left.

“I averaged a double-double this year in the SEC, so I feel like my rebounding would be a really big factor for this team and also my scoring and my decision-making,” Janneh told Volquest.

Janneh is the second portal get of the week. The Lady Vols landed Auburn transfer guard Harissoum Coulibaly on Monday, who was the Tigers’ leading scorer.

The roster build over the two weeks has been fast and furious and it has been noted by Janneh who likes how the locker room has taken shape.

“The people that they’re bringing in, I feel like we can really make some noise next year,” Janneh said.

Last week Georgia transfer Rylie Theuerkauf announced choice of Tennessee on Instagram as did fellow Georgia teammate Zhen Craft. Tennessee also landed Stanford post player Harper Peterson as well as guards Avery Mills and Naomi White.

Caldwell also has signed two high school players in Georgia forward Gabby Minus and Great Britain guard Irene Oboavwoduo.

Oboavwoduo picked Tennessee over Purdue and Cincinnati which were the other two schools she visited after she reopened her recruitment a month ago. Oboavwoduo was a member of the Boston College class but following a coaching change last month she got out of that commitment.

With nine roster members, Caldwell and her staff’s roster build is not complete as they will continue to look for size and maybe a point guard.