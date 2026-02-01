Rick Barnes updates Felix Okpara's injury for Tennessee basketball after Auburn win

Felix Okpara has “some calf problems” that kept him out of Tennessee basketball‘s win against Auburn, Vols coach Rick Barnes said Saturday.

“Fe tried everything to get ready, but he couldn’t do it,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the issue popped up after the Georgia game on Wednesday. He was not sure if Okpara was kicked in the calf or what cause the issue.

The senior missed a game for the first time in his Tennessee career as the Vols (15-6, 5-3 SEC) won their third straight SEC game, beating Auburn (14-8, 5-4) 77-69 at Food City Center.

Okpara started all 58 games he played at Tennessee prior to Saturday.

Okpara is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game. He plays the most of any of Tennessee’s forwards and has started all 20 games. The 6-foot-11 Okpara appeared on the availability report for the first time before the Vols face Auburn. He was not listed on Friday’s report and participated in Friday’s practice.

Forwards J.P. Estrella and DeWayne Brown started against the Tigers.

Brown gave a career-best 33 minutes, scoring 10 points, grabbing eight rebounds and recording four assists. He also had two steals and a block.

Jaylen Carey had 13 points and eight rebounds. He had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Okpara averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in the 2024-25 season, his first at Tennessee. The Lagos, Nigeria, native transferred to UT after two seasons at Ohio State.

Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.