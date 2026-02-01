Felix Okpara out for Tennessee basketball vs Auburn with left calf injury

Felix Okpara is out for Tennessee basketball against Auburn on Saturday with a left calf injury.

The Vols senior forward was listed as a game-time decision on the pregame SEC availability report earlier Saturday.

Okpara started all 58 games he played at Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC), which hosts Auburn (14-7, 5-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Food City Center. Forwards J.P. Estrella and DeWayne Brown will start against the Tigers.

Okpara is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game. He plays the most of any of Tennessee’s forwards and has started all 20 games. The 6-foot-11 Okpara appeared on the availability report for the first time before the Vols face Auburn. He was not listed on Friday’s report and participated in Friday’s practice.

Tennessee will have guard Troy Henderson and Jaylen Carey available Saturday. Henderson and Carey were removed from the availability report after they were listed as probable Friday.

Henderson, a freshman, did not play in the past two games due to a left shoulder injury. He returned to practice Friday. Henderson averages 2.5 points and 1.6 assists in 10.3 minutes per game. He has played in 15 games.

Carey, a junior, injured his left knee in the second half against Alabama on Jan. 24 and did not return. He played 11 minutes in Tennessee’s win at Georgia on Wednesday. He scored one point and grabbed three rebounds.

“I think he was limited some,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said Friday “There was a little bit of swelling there, but he felt like he still wanted to go (at Georgia).”

Carey, a Vanderbilt transfer, is averaging 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.