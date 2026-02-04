Felix Okpara progressing back from injury for Tennessee basketball, Rick Barnes says

Rick Barnes said Felix Okpara is slowly “feeling better” as he deals with a left calf injury for Tennessee basketball.

“Chad (Newman) told me today he was feeling better today,” Barnes said Tuesday. “I asked him, ‘How is he feeling?’ He said he thought he was making a little progress today. I can’t tell you when (Okpara will return), but that is the honest answer because that is what Chad told me right before the game. …

“He said, ‘He has had a good day today.’ “

Okpara missed his second straight game as No. 25 Tennessee beat Ole Miss 84-66 at Food City Center.

Barnes said Saturday the issue popped up after the Georgia game on Wednesday. He was not sure if Okpara was kicked in the calf or what cause the issue. He said Okpara did “everything he could” to play against Auburn.

Okpara started all 58 games he played at Tennessee prior to Saturday.

Okpara is averaging 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game. He plays the most of any of Tennessee’s forwards and has started all 20 games. The 6-foot-11 Okpara appeared on the availability report for the first time before the Vols face Auburn. He was not listed on Friday’s report and participated in Friday’s practice.

Tennessee ruled Okpara out Monday prior to playing Ole Miss.

Forwards J.P. Estrella and DeWayne Brown started the past two games.

Okpara averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in the 2024-25 season, his first at Tennessee. The Lagos, Nigeria, native transferred to UT after two seasons at Ohio State.

Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.