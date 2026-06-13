ESPN's top-100 ranking, NBA mock draft projection for Tennessee center Felix Okpara

Felix Okpara is ranked No. 46 overall on ESPN’s list of the top-100 prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft and is projected to be drafted at No. 49 overall to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft update.

He moved up from No. 60 to No. 54 in ESPN’s previous mock draft update.

Okpara had the fourth-highest standing reach at the NBA Draft Combine in May at 9-foot-4. He was measured at 6-foot-10 without shoes, weighed 237.4 pounds and had a 7-2 wingspan.

ESPN: Felix Okpara had ‘positive pre-draft process’

In his second 5-on-5 game at the combine Okpara had had 15 points and seven rebounds, including three offensive boards, after scoring three points with three rebounds in 18 minutes in his first game.

“Okpara has put together a positive pre-draft process,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote after the combine, “showing well enough at the Portsmouth Invitational last month to skip the G League combine and earn a spot at the NBA combine.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

“Though not a flashy option at center, Okpara has solid mobility for his size (6-10 barefoot with a plus-4-inch wingspan), measured in the top five in standing reach (9-4) and was productive in Thursday’s scrimmage with 15 points and seven rebounds,” Woo added, “showing his ability to catch lobs and move his feet defensively. He has helped his chances of hearing his name called in the second round as a depth option with a good physical profile for his position.”

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Rick Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Tennessee had three players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.