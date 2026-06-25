Tennessee's Felix Okpara picked in second round of 2026 NBA Draft, traded to Washington Wizards

Felix Okpara was picked by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The Tennessee basketball forward was the No. 46 overall pick and the third Vol picked in the draft. He reportedly has been traded to the Washington Wizards.

Okpara, who spent his first two seasons at Ohio State, averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his college career.

The Nigerian forward had the best season of his career as a senior, averaging 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.7% from the field. He averaged at least 6.3 rebounds in each of his final three seasons in college.

He is being drafted for his elite defensive skill set, which features highlight-level blocks as a rim protector but so much more. Okpara excels at guarding all over the court from the rim to the perimeter, equally adept at switching around smaller players as he is dealing with a player backing him down. It’s that ability that thrust him into the NBA Draft and could lead to him having a role in the league.

The 6-foot-11 Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to UT. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

Okpara played high school basketball at Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga before finishing his high school career at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Rick Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Tennessee had three players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.