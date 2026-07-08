Felix Okpara signs NBA two-way contract with Washington Wizards

Former Tennessee basketball center Felix Okpara has signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards. Okpara was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft and was part of a draft-night trade sending him to Washington.

According to spotrac.com, Okpara’s two-way contract with the Wizards is a one-year deal worth $678,882.

A two-way NBA contract allows players to play for both the NBA team and the team’s G League affiliate. Two-way players can practice at both levels without counting against the NBA team’s 15-man active roster.

The Capital City Go-Go is the NBA G League affiliate of the Wizards. The team plays their home games at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C.

Felix Okpara ‘played his way into the two-way contract mix’

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line.

He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.

Okpara had the fourth-highest standing reach at the NBA Draft Combine in May at 9-foot-4. He was measured at 6-foot-10 without shoes, weighed 237.4 pounds and had a 7-2 wingspan.

“Okpara had a good predraft process,” ESPN wrote, “and played his way into the two-way contract mix as a dependable big man who chips in a little bit of value on both ends.”

Three Tennessee players picked in 2026 NBA mock draft

Okpara was one of three Tennessee players picked in the 2026 NBA Draft. Nate Ament went No. 13 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks and Ja’Kobi Gillespie was picked at No. 42 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, four spots ahead of Okpara.

Tennessee has now had a player picked in six straight NBA Drafts, dating back to 2021. The Vols have had 13 players drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Ament going at No. 13 to the Bucks made him the highest pick for Barnes at Tennessee and the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also selected at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

13 Tennessee players selected in NBA Draft since 2019

Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dalton Knecht in 2024 was the No. 17 overall pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. Keon Johnson started the streak at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft, the only one in the modern era — since it shrunk to two rounds in 1989 — to feature three Tennessee players picked. Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

There have now been 60 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 14 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for five.