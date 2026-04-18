Former Alabama Cornerback Commit Nash Johnson sets official visit with Tennessee Football

McEachern High School (Ga.) standout cornerback Nash Johnson was committed to Alabama for several months prior to re-opening his recruitment earlier this month.

On Friday, Johnson announced that he will now take an official visit to Tennessee during the month of June, as the Vols are one of the finalist in his recruitment, along with Auburn and Miami. Johnson is set to be in Knoxville the weekend of June 12th.

Johnson was on campus at Tennessee in March for one of the Vols spring practices, and he left impressed.

“I really enjoyed everything,” Johnson told Volquest of the visit. “I loved the energy from the coaching staff all day and everything.”

Johnson said he spent the most time throughout the day with Tennessee Cornerbacks Coach Derek Jones.

“He is real with you,” Johnson said. “He is a really good coach. He is a real coach who is going to try and make you better as a player and a person. He knows what he is talking about and and seems like he is trying to help. He is the type of guy who pours into his players. “

Jones was hired in mid-February, and Johnson said the Tennessee cornerbacks coach did not waste any time in letting him know that he is a priority.

“He got with me from the moment he got hired,” Johnson said. “He gave me a call and Coach Heupel introduced me to him. They have been recruiting me hard every day and calling me every day that they can.”

Johnson had the chance to take in Thursday’s spring practice, and he enjoyed what he saw.

“I saw a lot of energy,” Johnson said. “All of the players had a lot of energy. They were in a lot of man coverage. They run a lot of cover two and cover two man. I love that and I like to press.”

So how much did this visit help the Vols?

“I would say this visit helped them a lot,” he said of the visit. “I would say I saw and heard everything I needed to hear during this visit.”