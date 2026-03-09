Former Tennessee standout Cade Mays and Alontae Taylor ink deals with new NFL teams

NFL Free Agency is in full swing, as players are re-signing with their current teams or moving elsewhere during the period, including former Tennessee Volunteer standouts Cade Mays and Alontae Taylor.

On Monday, multiple reports confirmed new deals with new teams for both Mays and Taylor. Mays is set to to join the Detroit Lions and compete to be their starting center, while Taylor is returning home to Nashville to join the Titans’ secondary.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions have agreed to terms with former Carolina Panthers starting center Cade Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract. Per Wilson, $14 million of that is guaranteed.

Elsewhere, Ian Rapoport reports that Taylor is signing a three-year deal with the Titans, worth $60 million dollars, including $42 million guaranteed.

Mays had a strong season at Carolina this past fall, as he registered multiple starts at center and allowed zero sacks during the season.

Taylor has been a multi-year starter for the Saints since being drafted to New Orleans as a rookie. In 2025, Taylor finished with 83 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks, and seven tackles for loss.

After transferring from Georgia to Tennessee for his final two seasons of eligibility, Mays started in 17 games on Rocky Top and played well enough to be drafted by the Panthers in the 6th round of the 2022 draft. Mays was selected to the all-SEC second team in 2021 after starting in ten games and allowing just one sack.

Taylor came to Rocky Top as an athlete out of the mid-state, but he quickly carved out a vital role in Tennessee’s defense, and he had an impactful career. Taylor played in 45 games, including 31 starts, during his time in Knoxville.

During his time in Tennessee’s secondary, Taylor intercepted four passes, had 19 pass defenses, and totaled 182 tackles over four seasons. He was selected in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Saints.