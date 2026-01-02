Former top-50 recruit not with Tennessee baseball for 2026

Tennessee baseball right-handed pitcher Anson Seibert will not be with the program for the 2026 season, sources told Volquest this week. The official 2026 roster was released Friday morning.

Seibert, who stands in at 6-foot-8 weighing 235 pounds, never pitched in a game with the Vols after signing with the 2024 class. He missed fall practice after undergoing an elbow procedure to make an adjustment to his original Tommy John surgery that took place before arriving at Tennessee.

The righty was to be sidelined for approximately 15 weeks but was expected to be cleared in time for the start of the 2026 season.

Three Tennessee baseball players entered the transfer portal following the fall practice window. Those players were redshirt-freshmen Brennon Seigler, Jaxon Walker and true freshman Alex Bedford. All three were outfielders for the Vols.

Seibert redshirted for the Vols as a true freshman this past spring. The righty was the No. 35 overall national recruit in the 2024 cycle, per Perfect Game, and the eighth-ranked right-handed pitcher in the class. A native of Overland Park, KS, Seibert was the top-ranked prospect from his state.

He was drafted in the 16th round by the Detroit Tigers out of high school but elected to come to Tennessee instead. Seibert was a Perfect Game All-American on several occasions and won a state title while pitching for Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kan.

Tennessee signed 16 of the 17 commits last month for the 2026 recruiting class.

Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class entered National Signing Day ranked fourth in the nation by the Perfect Game publication with 17 commitments. Seven of those commitments rank inside the top 100 prospects in the cycle. The Vols trail only Vanderbilt (No. 1), LSU (No. 2) and Texas (No. 3). Players can continue to sign up until the first day of fall semester 2026.

Tennessee’s 2026 Signing Class (14 signees)

No. 8 (SS) Cole Koeninger – signed

No. 27 (OF) Trevor Condon – signed

No. 34 (1B) AJ Curry – signed

No. 41 (C) Sean Dunlap – signed

No. 47 (SS) Jaxson Wood – signed

No. 65 (RHP) Shawn Sullivan – signed

No. 88 (RHP) Gary Morse – unsigned

No. 109 (RHP) Gannon Grant – signed

No. 112 (RHP) Cade Allen – signed

No. 115 (RHP) Cooper Shrum – signed

No. 121 (1B) Cody Boshell – signed

No. 130 (3B) Michael Teasley – signed

No. 135 (2B) Colt Springall – signed

No. 165 (RHP) Tyler Putnam – signed

No. 240 (SS) Jack Dugan – signed

No. 346 (LHP) Drew Christine – signed

No. 500 (RHP) Kai Bratton – signed