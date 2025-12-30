Former Tennessee TE Jason Witten named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Former Tennessee Vol and Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten has been named as a finalist for the class of 2026 pro football Hall of Fame class.

Your Class of 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists 👏 pic.twitter.com/nnUrk37wRj — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 30, 2025

Witten arrived at Tennessee in the class of 2020 as a defensive end. He was switched to tight end, albeit reluctantly. As a freshman, Witten started two games and had one reception for 11 yards in a 70-3 win over Louisiana Monroe.

In 2001, Witten settled into the tight end position and excelled. Witten had 28 receptions for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns. His season highlight was a 125 yard day against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Witten’s junior year, the Elizabethton native had 39 catches for 493 yards and 5 scores.

Witten declared for the NFL Draft but fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the third round. Witten played 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 with the Cowboys. He played in 271 regular season games recording 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns.

In 8 playoff games, Witten had 45 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown.

Witten was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2012. He holds the Cowboys record for receptions for 1,215 and most receiving yards. His 255 games played is a Cowboys record as well.

Witten initially retired in 2018 to become the color analyst for Monday Night Football. After one season, he decided to give up his broadcasting career to return to the NFL.

Following his second retirement from the NFL, Witten became the head coach at Liberty Christian School where they won back to back state titles in 2023 and 2024.

Witten’s son, Cooper, is ranked as the top linebacker in the class of 2027.