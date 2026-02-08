Four quick takes after No. 25 Tennessee blows another big lead in loss to Kentucky

Four quick takes after No. 25 Tennessee blows another big lead in loss to Kentuckyby: Grant Ramey2 hours agoGrantRameyRead In AppFeb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn ImagesFour quick takes after No. 25 Tennessee's 74-71 loss to Kentucky Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.