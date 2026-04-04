Gabe Lazo hired as UCF coach after Lady Vols basketball exit, initial LSU hire

Gabe Lazo is on the move again after his Lady Vols basketball exit.

The former Tennessee assistant was announced as the UCF coach Saturday days after he was announced as an LSU assistant coach. The Lady Vols and Lazo parted ways Monday after his two-year stint on staff. He was announced as an assistant coach on Kim Mulkey’s LSU staff on Tuesday.

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell also fired assistant coach Roman Tubner on Thursday after two seasons. She hired Bill Ferrara from Florida State to fill Lazo’s spot and has yet to fill Tubner’s spot.

At UCF, Lazo replaces Sytia Messer, who was fired after four seasons as the coach.

Lazo’s biggest impact with the Lady Vols was on the recruiting trail. He had a huge hand in assembling Caldwell’s first recruiting class featuring Mia and Mya Pauldo, Deniya Prawl, Jaida Civil and Lauren Hurst.

Lazo was also the lead recruiter in Tennessee’s signing of five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards. The Washington native picked the Vols over South Carolina, LSU, USC and Washington.

Caldwell hired Lazo from Mississippi State when she assembled her initial staff in April 2024.

When Caldwell was hired, she brought Jenna Burdette with her from Marshall. Burdette also worked with Caldwell at Glenville State. Burdette served as the interim head coach last year when Caldwell missed the Texas game for the birth of her son.

In addition to Burdette, Caldwell brough Angel Rizor with her from Marshall. Caldwell also hired Lexie Barrier who had worked with Burdette at Marshall before Caldwell got the head job there.

Burdette, Rizor and Barrier remain on the staff.