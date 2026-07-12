Gannon Grant will play for Tennessee baseball as top 2026 signee, turn down MLB Draft

Gannon Grant will pitch for Tennessee baseball and turn down the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Tennessee baseball signee was ranked as the No. 125 prospect in the draft by ESPN, while MLB.com tabbed the right-handed pitcher as the No. 212 prospect.

Grant is the No. 3 player from Indiana in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked No. 77 nationally and the No. 16 right-handed pitcher.

He informed Volquest of his decision to play for the Vols during the ninth round.

Grant will be a draft-eligible sophomore in 2028.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.