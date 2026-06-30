Former Tennessee pitcher Garrett Stallings called up by Milwaukee Brewers

Former Tennessee baseball pitcher Garrett Stallings was called up by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to make his MLB debut.

Stallings, who pitched at Tennessee from 2017-19, will join the Brewers in the midst of a series against the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee.

Stallings has a 36-31 record with a 4.86 ERA in 15 games with 96 starts across six minor league seasons, including the past two with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

The right-handed pitcher has a 3-3 record and a 3.45 ERA in 16 games with 12 starts this season with the Sounds. He has spent the past two seasons with the Sounds and half the 2024 season after he was traded to the Brewers. He has been at Triple-A since midway through the 2023 season.

Stallings was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He traded to the Baltimore Orioles in December 2020 before the Brewers traded for him in May 2024.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native went 16-14 in 52 games with 35 starts at Tennessee as a centerpiece in the early days of the program’s resurgence. Stallings went 8-5 with a 3.33 ERA as a junior with 106 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 102.2 innings in 2019. He posted a 7.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and walked 1.40 per nine innings as a junior. He walked 37 in 251.1 career innings at UT.

Stallings had the best walks-per-nine-innings rate in program history in 2018, walking 0.92 batters per nine innings. His 1.40 mark in 2019 is the fourth-best in program history.

He is the second Tennessee alum to be called up this season and the 12th to reach the major leagues since 2020.

Chad Dallas was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays and made his debut on June 4, picking up the win against the Atlanta Braves.

Garrett Stallings is 12th Tennessee player to reach majors since 2020

Four Vols reached the majors for the first time in 2025.

Pitcher Chase Dollander was called up by the Colorado Rockies debuted on April 6 against the Oakland Athletics. Blade Tidwell was called up in May by the Mets and started against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4. Second baseman Christian Moore made his debut on June 13 with the Los Angeles Angels less than a year after he was drafted No. 8 in 2024.

Drew Gilbert made his debut on August 8 shortly after he was traded to the San Francisco Giants by the New York Mets. Tidwell also was traded to the Giants in the same deal.

Three Vols reached the majors in 2024.

Trey Lipscomb, who was picked in the third round of the 2022 draft, debuted with the Washington Nationals on March 30, 2024. Jordan Beck, the No. 38 pick in the 2022 draft, made his debut with the Colorado Rockies on April 30, 2024.

Seth Halvorsen, a seventh-round pick in 2023, was called up on Aug. 30, 2024. He made his debut a day later with the Colorado Rockies.

Two got to the majors in 2023.

Ben Joyce got to the majors with the Los Angeles Angels on May 29, 2023, less than a year after he was drafted in the third round in 2022. Andre Lipcius made his debut on Sept. 1, 2023 with the Detroit Tigers, who had taken him in the third round in 2019.

Pitcher Garrett Crochet debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2020, skipping the minor leagues and debuting the same year in which he drafted No. 11 overall.