Garrett Wright 'getting closer every day' to return for Tennessee baseball

Garrett Wright is “getting closer every day” to his return for Tennessee baseball, Vols coach Josh Elander said Sunday.

The Bowling Green transfer, who missed the first seven games following hamate surgery, was available against Kent State on Sunday to play in the outfield or as a pinch-runner.

“He is getting closer every day,” Elander said. “He is running around like crazy. … He is getting closer every single day.”

The No. 13 Vols (5-2) dropped a series to Kent State (5-2) after losing Saturday and Sunday. They play UCLA on Friday in Texas in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

Elander said “we will see” in regards to Wright making a return in the following week, which starts with a Tuesday midweek game against Bellarmine.

Wright is expected to play a role as a catcher and outfielder for the Vols. Stone Lawless has handled the bulk of the catching duties this season. Starting first baseman Levi Clark has seen some time behind the plate. Trent Grindlinger is also an option at catcher.

Wright could see his debut in the outfield given the nature of his injury.

Wright was a back-to-back All-MAC selection and a two-time MAC all-defensive team player at Bowling Green. He hit .406 with eight homers and 48 RBIs last season. He also had 20 doubles and four triples for a .663 slugging percentage. His 20 doubles were a Bowling Green program record. He also had 49 hit by pitches in his two seasons.

He is a career .396 hitter with 14 homers and 76 RBIs in two seasons at Bowling Green.

Wright was named the MAC defensive player of the year in 2025 with a .991 fielding percentage. He threw out 14 runners stealing while allowing 30 stolen bases. He also played all three outfield positions.

As a sophomore, Wright reached base safely in 52 of the 54 games played with Bowling Green. He hit .406, the lone player in the MAC to hit better than .400. His batting average ranked fifth in program history for a single season. He was also the only player in the league to registered an on-base percentage higher than .500.