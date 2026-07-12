Garrett Wright picked in eighth round by the Angels in 2026 MLB Draft

Garrett Wright was Tennessee’s fourth player off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Wright was drafted No. 229 overall in the eighth round on Sunday.

Wright spent one season in Knoxville after transferring in from Bowling Green last summer where he played his freshman and sophomore campaigns. The versatile defender spent time as Tennessee baseball’s primary centerfielder and also behind the plate at catcher.

Wright entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 188 prospect. The junior was tabbed as the No. 75 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 222 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

Wright becomes Tennessee’s fourth player off the board as Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals and Henry Ford No. 191 overall in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners. Bo Rhudy was picked in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The slot value assigned to the pick for Wright is $249,300.

Garrett Wright picked No. 229 by Angels out of Tennessee

Wright led the Vols with a .348 average and .439 on-base percentage. He missed the first few weeks of the season while recovering from a broken hamate bone. The junior, who hit leadoff, was hit by 19 pitches in 187 at-bats.

Wright tallied nine home runs, 30 RBI and scored 41 runs. He finished second on the team with 17 doubles and tied for second with 65 hits.

Garrett Wright started his career at Bowling Green

As a sophomore with Bowling Green in 2025, Wright was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and was also appointed to the ABCA/Rawlings All-East Region First-Team. He was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2024.

Wright held the Bowling Green program records for doubles (20) in 2025 and the all-time hit by pitch mark with 49 in two seasons.

In 2025, he reached base safely in 52 of the 54 games played. He was the lone player in the conference to tally a batting average north of .400, hitting .406 on the season, which ranked fifth in program history. He was also the only player in the league to registered an on-base percentage higher than .500.