Gary Morse to play for Tennessee baseball, turn down MLB Draft

Gary Morse will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Vols right-handed pitcher signee was ranked as the No. 98 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 141 draft prospect by MLB.com. Morse, a standout from Orange Lutheran High School in Bellflower, Calif., is one of eight right-handed pitchers in the Tennessee 2026 signing class.

Morse, the fourth-ranked high school right-handed pitching recruit out of California, stands in at 6-foot-8 and was expected to have a high signing number for the draft. Perfect Game tabbed Morse as the No. 25 high school right-handed pitcher and No. 94 recruit nationally.

Morse joins fellow right-handed pitchers Shawn Sullivan and Gannon Grant as top-100 prospects to withdraw from the MLB Draft to play for the Vols.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.