Gavin Kilen, Liam Doyle to represent Tennessee baseball in MLB All-Star Futures Game

Former Tennessee baseball stars Gavin Kilen and Liam Doyle are headed to Philadelphia to take part in Major League Baseball All-Star festivities as part of the National League roster for the Futures Game.

The contest is slated for 12 p.m. ET on July 12 from Citizens Bank Park. The game will be televised on NBC. It’s the seventh year the All-Star Futures Game has taken place in the current format since switching from U.S-World format in 2019.

Kilen (Giants) currently plays for the Single-A Eugene Emeralds. In 70 games this season, the infielder is slashing .288/.360/.468 with an OPS of .828. The second-year has launched eight home runs with 60 RBI and 46 runs scored this season, walking on 32 occasions with 43 strikeouts.

Doyle (Cardinals) currently plays for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. In 13 games started, the southpaw owns a 1-5 record with a 5.82 ERA over 51 innings pitched. He’s struck out 71, walked 29 and opponents are hitting .266 against him.

Kilen was drafted in the first round with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. The middle infielder hit a team-high .357 and had a 1.112 OPS with a .671 slugging percentage after transferring to Tennessee from Louisville for the 2025 season.

He hit 15 home runs, had 46 RBI and 60 runs scored on his 75 hits, which included 13 doubles and four triples. He started 52 times in 53 games while missing roughly 12 games with injury midway through the year.

Doyle, the 2025 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, was drafted by St. Louis with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. The Ole Miss transfer was a dominant pitcher in college baseball last season, finishing with a 10-4 record in 17 starts and 19 appearances for Tennessee baseball. He had a 3.20 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and struck out 164 against just 32 walks over 95.2 innings pitched.

Doyle was also named a Finalist for both the prestigious Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards in 2025.