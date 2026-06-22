Tennessee QB George MacIntyre to attend Manning Passing Academy

Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback George MacIntyre will be spending the week in Louisiana at the Manning Passing Academy.

The camp featuring Archie Manning, Eli Manning and Vol legend Peyton Manning is celebrating its 30th year starts June 25th and runs through the 28th.

MacIntyre is in a battle for the starting quarterback job for head coach Josh Heupel with freshman Faizon Brandon.

A decision on who the starter is not expected until after the Vols second scrimmage in August. Head coach Josh Heupel said both quarterbacks did good things but had their up’s and down’s during spring practice. He has made it clear that they have to earn the job in front of their peers.

“I think it’s important that they earn it in front of their peers,” Heupel said. “But I also think it’s important you finish up spring ball, and there’s been a lot of work in the winter through spring ball. But you got an opportunity to sit back, digest everything, continue to grow in May, June and July and come back a dramatically different player, too. So I think for all those reasons, it’s important that you have that competition going to training camp. That’s how we’ve handled it in our history and I think it forces competition through the summer and (brings) a lot of growth.”

MacIntyre played in two games in 2025. He went 6 of 7 for 52 yards against ETSU. Against New Mexico State, he went for 1 for 2 for 17 yards.

Tennessee hasn’t had a quarterback attend the camp since Joe Milton did so ahead of the 2023 season.