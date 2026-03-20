Georgia Tech basketball hiring Troy coach Scott Cross, per report

Georgia Tech basketball is hiring Troy head coach Scott Cross, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey was previously reported as a candidate for the job.

Thamel reported a five-year deal between Tech and Cross, who took Troy to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

Tennessee (22-11), the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, will face No. 11 Miami (Ohio) (32-1) on Friday (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS) at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Tennessee coaching staff turnover under Rick Barnes

Tennessee had turnover on its coaching staff last season when assistant coach Rod Clark left for the same position at Indiana. He was replaced by Amorrow Morgan.

Four former Barnes assistant coaches at Tennessee have either left for head-coaching opportunities or later became head coaches: Chris Ogden (UT Arlington), Rob Lanier (Georgia State, SMU, Rice), Desmond Oliver (ETSU) and Kim English (George Mason, Providence).

English last week was fired after three seasons at Providence, Lanier just finished his second season at Rice, Ogden is the general manager for Texas basketball and Oliver is the head coach at North Tampa Christian Academy.

Georgia Tech earlier this month fired replace Damon Stoudamire after he went 42-55 in three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Tech finished in last place in the ACC this season and did not qualify for the ACC Tournament.

Other candidates previously connected to the opening were Cross, former Belmont coach Casey Alexander and UNC Wilmington’s Takayo Siddle. Alexander last week was hired as the new head coach at Kansas State.

Georgia Tech has been to the NCAA Tournament only once in the last 15 years, going as a No. 9 seed and losing to Loyola Chicago in the first round.

A look at Justin Gainey’s coaching history

Gainey is Tennessee’s associate head coach and has been on staff under Rick Barnes for five seasons. He was hired away from Marquette after the 2020-21 season, when the Vols lost assistant coaches Kim English and Desmond Oliver to head-coaching opportunities.

Gainey, a High Point, N.C., native, was a standout point guard during his college career at North Carolina State and started his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative coordinator.

He was N.C. State’s director of operations in 2008-09 and got his first opportunity as an assistant coach at Elon in 2009-10. From there he made stops at Appalachian State (2010-14), Marquette as director of operations (2014-17), Santa Clara (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20) and then back to Marquette as associate head coach (2020-21).