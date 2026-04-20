Harissoum Coulibaly commits to Lady Vols basketball as Auburn guard out of transfer portal

Harissoum Coulibaly has committed to Lady Vols basketball and coach Kim Caldwell, she announced.

Coulibaly started 18 of 31 games, averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a freshman. She also had 51 steals and four blocked shots. The 5-foot-10 guard will predominantly play shooting guard with the ability to also play point guard. She did not shoot 3-pointers at Auburn, taking only four all season.

She has three years of eligibility remaining and is the second freshman transfer for Caldwell in her roster rebuilding. Northern Arizona guard Naomi White, the nation’s highest-scoring freshman in Division I last season, also transferred to UT.

The Lady Vols have six transfer commitments with Coulibaly in the fold.

Coulibaly joins Georgia transfer Rylie Theuerkauf and Liberty transfer Avery Mills as backcourt additions. The Lady Vols added Georgia transfer Zhen Craft and Stanford transfer Harper Peterson as forwards.

Caldwell also has signed two high school players in Georgia forward Gabby Minus and Great Britain guard Irene Oboavwoduo.

Oboavwoduo committed picked Tennessee over Purdue and Cincinnati which were the other two schools she visited after she reopened her recruitment a month ago. Oboavwoduo was a member of the Boston College class but following a coaching change last month she got out of that commitment.