Harper Peterson commits to Lady Vols basketball as third Kim Caldwell transfer portal addition

Stanford forward Harper Peterson has committed to Kim Caldwell and Lady Vols basketball as the latest player to commit to Tennessee.

Peterson was in town for a visit on Thursday.

The sophomore played sparingly this past season for the Cardinal after returning from a season-ending injury. She played in 10 games logging a total of 37 minutes on the floor and she scored a total of 11 points.

Peterson was 3 of 8 on 3-pointers. The 6-3 forward from Rocklin, California was a four-star recruit where she averaged 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She was ranked the No. 87 prospect in her class.

Her father, Chance Peterson, played basketball at Gonzaga from 1988-1990

Peterson joins Avery Mills and Naomi White as the newest Lady Vols. Both Mills and White are perimeter players.

Mills is transferring from Liberty where she averaged 15.3 points this season as a sophomore at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024.

She announced her commitment on Tuesday.

White is transferring from Northern Arizona where she was the leading freshman scorer at the Division I level this year, averaging 20.8 points per game. She also set program single-season records in 3-pointers made (92) and minutes played (1,199).

The Lady Vols program is scheduled to host as many as four visitors this weekend as Caldwell looks to rebuild a roster that doesn’t have a returning player on it and as of Monday afternoon only had one signee in four-star Gabby Minus.