How Austin Knight's third try with Hayden Simmerson landed Tennessee baseball transfer

Hayden Simmerson saw a familiar name pop up on his phone one day in June.

Amid the flurry of unknown numbers and dozens of random area codes calling the Clemson pitcher, Austin Knight’s name was already locked and saved.

“He had been all over me for a couple years now,” Simmerson said. “He stayed the course, man, and he got me to pull the trigger.”

Simmerson committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer relief pitcher Thursday.

It was Knight’s third time recruiting the right-handed pitcher, but his first as the Vols pitching coach marked his most ardent attempt yet.

Knight initially recruited Simmerson out of Salisbury, North Carolina, as a high schooler. He reached out to Simmerson again while he was on staff at East Carolina and Simmerson hopped in the portal after an All-American season at Division II Catawba.

Knight phoned Simmerson this time with a simple question after many years: Are you interested in the Vols?

“I felt like from the first phone call that I had with coach Knight, we established a really good relationship and continued that,” Simmerson said. “They did a great job. They were reaching out to me every week like, ‘Hey, let’s make it happen.’ ”

Simmerson was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA at Clemson in 2026. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 32.1 innings across 19 appearances. Opponents hit only .158 against Simmerson, who posted a 0.90 WHIP.

He rode a two-pitch mix of a fastball with a ton of ride and a curveball to his success. His fastball gets about 20 inches of induced vertical break, which makes the pitch appear to rise.

“I felt like my breaking ball took a lot of really good strides at Clemson last year and we threw the heck out to it,” Simmerson said.

The 6-foot-2 pitcher is eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft, which starts Saturday.

That shaped his approach to the portal after entering in early June. He didn’t intend on committing to a college until following the draft and seeing if his next step was going to be professional baseball. That belief was largely built on not wanting to take up a roster spot at a school before his future was certain.

Tennessee rebuffed that belief that he could put them in a bad spot by committing before the draft and welcomed him warmly.

“Tennessee came in and they gave me a phenomenal opportunity there and they got me down there on a visit,” Simmerson said. “It was like, ‘This is my place. I am pulling the trigger.’ ”

Simmerson visited Tennessee on Wednesday, which helped him find what he knew he wanted if he does continue to play college baseball.

He was focused on a school that would be centered on his development, which he experience while meeting with Knight on his visit.

Knight outlined how Simmerson can be more consistent and increase his usage on his other pitches. It wasn’t all what Simmerson wanted to hear, but it hit on things he knows are part of his next steps.

“I just want to go to a place where I feel like I can continue to get better at baseball really,” Simmerson said. “Just a place that I know is going to be all-in on development and all-in on me as a baseball player. I felt like Tennessee — our thoughts aligned with each other.”

It all started with a call from a familiar number.

“It just felt right,” Simmerson said. “That was the best way I can describe it.”