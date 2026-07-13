Volquest Baseball
Hayden Simmerson to play for Tennessee baseball following MLB Draft
Hayden Simmerson will play for Tennessee baseball following the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday.
Simmerson was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA at Clemson in 2026. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 32.1 innings across 19 appearances. Opponents hit only .158 against Simmerson, who posted a 0.90 WHIP.
Simmerson was not drafted in the MLB Draft and opted to attend UT instead of pursuing undrafted free agent deals.
The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Catawba prior to transferring to Clemson. He was a two-time all-conference choice, a Division II All-American in 2025 and the conference freshman of the year in 2024.
He had 23 saves with a 3.48 ERA in two seasons, striking out 146 in 126.2 innings in 57 appearances. He has 17 saves in his sophomore season at Catawba.
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