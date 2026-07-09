Hayden Simmerson commits to Tennessee baseball as Clemson transfer pitcher

Hayden Simmerson has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer pitcher from Clemson, he told Volquest on Thursday.

Simmerson was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA at Clemson in 2026. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 32.1 innings across 19 appearances. Opponents hit only .158 against Simmerson, who posted a 0.90 WHIP.

Simmerson is considered a notable draft risk in the 2026 MLB Draft, which begins Saturday with the first four rounds and runs through Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Catawba prior to transferring to Clemson. He was a two-time all-conference choice, a Division II All-American in 2025 and the conference freshman of the year in 2024.

He had 23 saves with a 3.48 ERA in two seasons, striking out 146 in 126.2 innings in 57 appearances. He has 17 saves in his sophomore season at Catawba.

Simmerson is the sixth transfer pitcher to commit to Tennessee and the third right-handed pitcher. He joins Parker Detmers (Louisville) and two-way player Braydon Kersey (Mercer) as right-handed pitchers. Brody Trosclair (Northwestern State), Jake McCoy (South Carolina) and Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine).

Simmerson is from Salisbury, North Carolina, the same town as Vols basketball transfer Juke Harris.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.