Henry Ford, Brady Frederick reel in more Preseason All-American honors

Tennessee baseball’s Henry Ford and Brady Frederick were named Preseason All-Americans for the second time Tuesday morning when D1 Baseball tabbed both Vols to its third team.

Last week, Perfect Game also named the Tennessee transfers as Preseason All-Americans with Ford landing on the first team) and Frederick on the third team.

D1 Baseball tabbed the Vols as the No. 14 team in the country entering the 2026 campaign, a new season set to begin for Tennessee on February 13 against Nicholls from then newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Other preseason rankings for Tennessee include No. 3 from Perfect Game and No. 13 by Baseball America.

Ford, who transferred from Virginia and attended high school in Chattanooga at Baylor School, broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, landing on three Freshman All-American teams after hitting .336 at the plate with 17 home runs, 69 runs batted in and 13 doubles in 61 starts. The home runs and RBI tally were both freshman records for the program.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played. He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder.

Ford could open the season at third base for the Vols. If not third, the athlete can play first base or the outfield.

Frederick – the sidearm, almost submarine, pitcher from the right side- played a massive role in East Tennessee State (where he transferred from) sweeping both the SoCon regular season and tournament championships in 2025. The Bucs, in large part due to the former Bearden Bulldog, earned the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional last season. Frederick compiled an impressive 8-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 2025, making 24 appearances out of the bullpen with no starts. The righty tossed starter-like innings with 77.2 on the year, striking out 76 batters while walking 19. He allowed 25 runs (23 earned) on 50 hits and gave up a combined 23 extra-base hits on the campaign.

