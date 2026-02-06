Henry Ford adds Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List honor  

Tennessee newcomer Henry Ford added another honor to his preseason list on Friday when he was added to the prestigious Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2026 campaign.

USA Baseball honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation with the Golden Spikes Award each season. The honor is bestowed to the player who best ‘exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.’ Former Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle was named a Golden Spikes Award Finalist in 2025.

The 2026 Golden Spikes Award will be announced on the MLB Network June 29. The three finalists will be narrowed down on June 10, semifinalists on May 14 and a midseason watch list on April 2.

Ford, who transferred to Tennessee from Virginia over the summer, was named preseason first team All-SEC as an outfielder earlier this week. The junior will likely be Tennessee’s third baseman in 2025 after receiving plenty of draft interest last summer.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played with Virginia. following a 17-homer, 69-RBI rookie campaign . He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder and a Freshman All-American in 2024.

Ford has also been named a preseason first team All-American by Perfect Game, preseason second team by NCBWA and a preseason third team All-American by D1 Baseball.

Tennessee baseball has been picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in what will be the first season under new head coach Josh Elander.

Tennessee received no first place votes but reeled in 162 points overall in the voting process. The Vols earned six more points than Florida (156), who placed seventh, and trailed Auburn (175) by 13 points, as they were picked fifth.

The Vols open the 2026 season a week from Friday with Nicholls at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on February 13.