Henry Ford picked in sixth round by the Mariners in 2026 MLB Draft

Henry Ford was Tennessee’s second player off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. Ford was drafted No. 191 overall in the sixth round on Sunday by the Seattle Mariners.

Ford spent the 2026 season in Knoxville after transferring in from Virginia last summer where he played his freshman and sophomore campaigns. The newcomer made the move to third base after previously playing first base and right field with the Cavaliers.

Ford entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 145 prospect. The third baseman was tabbed as the No. 149 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 135 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

Ford becomes Tennessee’s second player off the board as Tegan Kuhns was selected No. 32 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Henry Ford picked in sixth round by Mariners out of Tennessee

Ford was a key driving force in the middle of the order for Tennessee baseball in 2026.

The slugger led the Vols with 20 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .293 and scoring 51 runs and slashing 15 doubles. He led the team with 71 hits in 242 at-bats with a .603 slugging percentage and 146 total bases. Ford finished second for the Vols in runs scored and third with 27 walks.

Henry Ford started his career at Virginia

The Charlottesville, Va. native, who attended high school in Chattanooga at Baylor School, broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, landing on three Freshman All-American teams after hitting .336 at the plate with 17 home runs, 69 runs batted in and 13 doubles in 61 starts with Virginia. The home runs and RBI tally were both freshman records for the program.

In 2025, the then-sophomore registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder.